Team Shots: 76, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 87.
Oliver Dupont, Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.
Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 18, Points: 57, Percentage: 79.
Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 266, Team Percentage: 84.
Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Amos Mosaner, Shots: 19, Points: 55, Percentage: 72.
Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 276, Team Percentage: 86.
Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Oh Eunsu, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
Kim Changmin, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 285, Team Percentage: 89.
Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Torger Nergaard, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 207, Team Percentage: 81.
Tyler George, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 16, Points: 64, Percentage: 100.
John Shuster, Shots: 16, Points: 42, Percentage: 66.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
Team Shots: 63, Team Points: 220, Team Percentage: 87.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.
Henrik Leek, Shots: 6, Points: 18, Percentage: 75.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 16, Points: 61, Percentage: 95.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 9, Points: 27, Percentage: 75.
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 232, Team Percentage: 81.
Tyler George, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.
John Shuster, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 244, Team Percentage: 85.
Oliver Dupont, Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.
Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 18, Points: 69, Percentage: 96.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 82.
Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Oh Eunsu, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Kim Changmin, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 91.
Kevin Koe, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
Ben Hebert, Shots: 17, Points: 58, Percentage: 85.
Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 84.
Kyle Smith, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.
Kyle Waddell, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Cameron Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 86.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 87.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 253, Team Percentage: 79.
Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 76.
Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.
Julia Guzieva, Shots: 22, Points: 69, Percentage: 78.
Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 22, Points: 69, Percentage: 78.
Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 22, Points: 61, Percentage: 69.
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 283, Team Percentage: 80.
Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.
Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.
Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.
Sara McManus, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 75.
Rachel Homan, Shots: 22, Points: 58, Percentage: 66.
Joanne Courtney, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.
Emma Miskew, Shots: 22, Points: 68, Percentage: 77.
Lisa Weagle, Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.
Team Shots: 86, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 73.
Julie Hoegh, Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.
Denise Dupont, Shots: 21, Points: 58, Percentage: 69.
Mathilde Halse, Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.
Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 21, Points: 56, Percentage: 67.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 229, Team Percentage: 73.
Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 18, Points: 39, Percentage: 54.
Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 78.
Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.
Kim Eunjung, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
MORE