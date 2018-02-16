1. Yun Sungbin, South Korea, 3:20.55.
2. Nikita Tregybov, OA Russia, 3:22.18.
3. Dominic Edward Parsons, Britain, 3:22.20.
4. Martins Dukurs, Latvia, 3:22.31.
5. Tomass Dukurs, Latvia, 3:22.74.
6. Kim Jisoo, South Korea, 3:22.98.
7. Axel Jungk, Germany, 3:23.60.
8. Christopher Grotheer, Germany, 3:24.05.
9. Alexander Gasznar, Germany, 3:24.10.
10. Jerry Rice, Britain, 3:24.24.
11. Matthew Antoine, United States, 3:24.39.
12. Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine, 3:24.47.
13. Geng Wenqiang, China, 3:24.65.
14. Rhys Thornbury, New Zealand, 3:24.72.
15. Vladislav Marchenkov, OA Russia, 3:25.18.
16. John Daly, United States, 3:25.35.
17. Kevin Boyer, Canada, 3:25.40.
18. Matthias Guggenberger, Austria, 3:25.73.
19. John Farrow, Australia, 3:25.88.
20. Alexander Henning Hanssen, Norway, 3:25.89.
21. Dave Greszczyszyn, Canada, 2:34.61.
22. Hiroatsu Takahashi, Japan, 2:34.69.
23. Ander Mirambell, Spain, 2:35.29.
24. Barrett Martineau, Canada, 2:35.40.
25. Dorin Dumitru Velicu, Romania, 2:35.44.
26. Katsuyuki Miyajima, Japan, 2:35.58.
27. Joseph Luke Cecchini, Italy, 2:35.64.
28. Adam Edelman, Israel, 2:37.26.
29. Anthony Watson, Jamaica, 2:40.52.
30. Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana, 2:42.12.
1. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany, 1:43.860.
2. Janine Flock, Austria, 1:43.880.
3. Elizabeth Yarnold, Britain, 1:43.960.
4. Laura Deas, Britain, 1:44.30.
5. Anna Fernstaedt, Germany, 1:44.160.
6. Tina Hermann, Germany, 1:44.289.
7. Lelde Priedulna, Latvia, 1:44.310.
8. Elisabeth Vathje, Canada, 1:44.460.
9. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 1:44.590.
10. Marina Gilardoni, Switzerland, 1:44.690.
11. Jane Channell, Canada, 1:44.700.
12. Katie Uhlaender, United States, 1:44.729.
13. Mirela Rahneva, Canada, 1:44.810.
14. Kim Meylemans, Belgium, 1:45.100.
15. Jeong Sophia, South Korea, 1:45.140.
16. Jackie Narracott, Australia, 1:45.289.
17. Kendall Wesenberg, United States, 1:45.730.
18. Maria Marinela Mazilu, Romania, 1:46.780.
19. Takako Oguchi, Japan, 1:47.229.