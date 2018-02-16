1. Yun Sungbin, South Korea, 3:20.55.

2. Nikita Tregybov, OA Russia, 3:22.18.

3. Dominic Edward Parsons, Britain, 3:22.20.

4. Martins Dukurs, Latvia, 3:22.31.

5. Tomass Dukurs, Latvia, 3:22.74.

6. Kim Jisoo, South Korea, 3:22.98.

7. Axel Jungk, Germany, 3:23.60.

8. Christopher Grotheer, Germany, 3:24.05.

9. Alexander Gasznar, Germany, 3:24.10.

10. Jerry Rice, Britain, 3:24.24.

11. Matthew Antoine, United States, 3:24.39.

12. Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine, 3:24.47.

13. Geng Wenqiang, China, 3:24.65.

14. Rhys Thornbury, New Zealand, 3:24.72.

15. Vladislav Marchenkov, OA Russia, 3:25.18.

16. John Daly, United States, 3:25.35.

17. Kevin Boyer, Canada, 3:25.40.

18. Matthias Guggenberger, Austria, 3:25.73.

19. John Farrow, Australia, 3:25.88.

20. Alexander Henning Hanssen, Norway, 3:25.89.

21. Dave Greszczyszyn, Canada, 2:34.61.

22. Hiroatsu Takahashi, Japan, 2:34.69.

23. Ander Mirambell, Spain, 2:35.29.

24. Barrett Martineau, Canada, 2:35.40.

25. Dorin Dumitru Velicu, Romania, 2:35.44.

26. Katsuyuki Miyajima, Japan, 2:35.58.

27. Joseph Luke Cecchini, Italy, 2:35.64.

28. Adam Edelman, Israel, 2:37.26.

29. Anthony Watson, Jamaica, 2:40.52.

30. Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana, 2:42.12.

1. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany, 1:43.860.

2. Janine Flock, Austria, 1:43.880.

3. Elizabeth Yarnold, Britain, 1:43.960.

4. Laura Deas, Britain, 1:44.30.

5. Anna Fernstaedt, Germany, 1:44.160.

6. Tina Hermann, Germany, 1:44.289.

7. Lelde Priedulna, Latvia, 1:44.310.

8. Elisabeth Vathje, Canada, 1:44.460.

9. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 1:44.590.

10. Marina Gilardoni, Switzerland, 1:44.690.

11. Jane Channell, Canada, 1:44.700.

12. Katie Uhlaender, United States, 1:44.729.

13. Mirela Rahneva, Canada, 1:44.810.

14. Kim Meylemans, Belgium, 1:45.100.

15. Jeong Sophia, South Korea, 1:45.140.

16. Jackie Narracott, Australia, 1:45.289.

17. Kendall Wesenberg, United States, 1:45.730.

18. Maria Marinela Mazilu, Romania, 1:46.780.

19. Takako Oguchi, Japan, 1:47.229.