1. Yun Sungbin, South Korea, 3:20.55.
2. Nikita Tregybov, OA Russia, 3:22.18.
3. Dominic Edward Parsons, Britain, 3:22.20.
4. Martins Dukurs, Latvia, 3:22.31.
5. Tomass Dukurs, Latvia, 3:22.74.
6. Kim Jisoo, South Korea, 3:22.98.
7. Axel Jungk, Germany, 3:23.60.
8. Christopher Grotheer, Germany, 3:24.05.
9. Alexander Gasznar, Germany, 3:24.10.
10. Jerry Rice, Britain, 3:24.24.
11. Matthew Antoine, United States, 3:24.39.
12. Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine, 3:24.47.
13. Geng Wenqiang, China, 3:24.65.
14. Rhys Thornbury, New Zealand, 3:24.72.
15. Vladislav Marchenkov, OA Russia, 3:25.18.
16. John Daly, United States, 3:25.35.
17. Kevin Boyer, Canada, 3:25.40.
18. Matthias Guggenberger, Austria, 3:25.73.
19. John Farrow, Australia, 3:25.88.
20. Alexander Henning Hanssen, Norway, 3:25.89.
21. Dave Greszczyszyn, Canada, 2:34.61.
22. Hiroatsu Takahashi, Japan, 2:34.69.
23. Ander Mirambell, Spain, 2:35.29.
24. Barrett Martineau, Canada, 2:35.40.
25. Dorin Dumitru Velicu, Romania, 2:35.44.
26. Katsuyuki Miyajima, Japan, 2:35.58.
27. Joseph Luke Cecchini, Italy, 2:35.64.
28. Adam Edelman, Israel, 2:37.26.
29. Anthony Watson, Jamaica, 2:40.52.
30. Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana, 2:42.12.
1. Elizabeth Yarnold, Britain, 51.66.
2. Jacqueline Loelling, Germany, 51.74.
3. Janine Flock, Austria, 51.81.
4. Tina Hermann, Germany, 51.98.
5. Anna Fernstaedt, Germany, 51.99.
6. Laura Deas, Britain, 52.00.
7. Lelde Priedulna, Latvia, 52.14.
8. Katie Uhlaender, United States, 52.33.
8. Kimberley Bos, Netherlands, 52.33.
10. Marina Gilardoni, Switzerland, 52.34.
11. Jane Channell, Canada, 52.42.
12. Elisabeth Vathje, Canada, 52.45.
13. Jeong Sophia, South Korea, 52.47.
14. Mirela Rahneva, Canada, 52.48.
15. Jackie Narracott, Australia, 52.53.
16. Kim Meylemans, Belgium, 52.56.
17. Kendall Wesenberg, United States, 52.77.
18. Maria Marinela Mazilu, Romania, 53.31.
19. Takako Oguchi, Japan, 53.82.