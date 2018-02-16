PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Frida Hansdotter of Sweden won gold in the women's slalom and Matthias Mayer broke Norway's 16-year grip on the men's super-G title at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday. Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan set an Olympic record in the men's figure skating short program. And in skeleton, Yun Sungbin of South Korea dominated to win gold and become a hometown hero.

Here are some highlights of Day 7 from Associated Press photographers.

