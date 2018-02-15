PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — After several weather delays, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made her Pyeongchang Olympic debut, speeding to gold in the women's giant slalom. Aksel Lund Svindal won the men's downhill, making the 35-year-old Norwegian the oldest-ever Olympic gold medalist in Alpine skiing. And the German pairs figure skaters Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot won gold with a flawless free skate.

Here are some highlights of Day 6 from Associated Press photographers.

