GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Michelle Karvinen scored two power-play goals, and Finland beat the Olympic athletes from Russia 5-1 Thursday to finish third in the top group of women's hockey behind Canada and the United States.

Finland will play Sweden in the quarterfinals Saturday for a slot in the semifinals against Canada, the defending gold medalist. Still winless, the Russians will play Switzerland with the winner advancing to a semifinal against the United States.

Riikka Valila and Pera Nieminen each had a goal and an assist for Finland, and Minamarri Tuominen added a goal. Goaltender Noora Raty made 24 saves for her eighth career Olympic victory.

Anna Shokhina scored the Russians' first goal of this tournament at 4:50 of the third.

Karvinen opened the scoring at 17:47 of the first with a power-play goal after Lyudmila Belyakova went to the box for roughing. Karvinen gave Finland a 2-0 lead with another power-play goal 20 seconds into the second, and Valila made it a 3-0 lead with an unassisted goal at 19:08.

