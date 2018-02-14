Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 268, Team Percentage: 87.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 17, Points: 58, Percentage: 85.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 83.
Oliver Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.
Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 187, Team Percentage: 85.
Tyler George, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.
John Shuster, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 85.
Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Kim Changmin, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 78, Percentage: 98.
Kim Minchan, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 81.
Kyle Smith, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.
Kyle Waddell, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.
Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.
Cameron Smith, Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 81.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 22, Points: 62, Percentage: 70.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 79.
Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Amos Mosaner, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 272, Team Percentage: 85.
Kevin Koe, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 239, Team Percentage: 87.
Kyle Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
Kyle Waddell, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 54, Percentage: 68.
Cameron Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 271, Team Percentage: 86.
Kevin Koe, Shots: 19, Points: 65, Percentage: 86.
Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Ben Hebert, Shots: 19, Points: 69, Percentage: 91.
Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 93.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 18, Points: 69, Percentage: 96.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 18, Points: 67, Percentage: 93.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 18, Points: 66, Percentage: 92.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 231, Team Percentage: 80.
Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.
Kim Changmin, Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.
Lee Kibok, Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.
Kim Minchan, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.
Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Amos Mosaner, Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.
Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 276, Team Percentage: 86.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 78, Percentage: 98.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 268, Team Percentage: 84.
Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 79.
Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
Torger Nergaard, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
___
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 179, Team Percentage: 80.
Vicki Adams, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.
Anna Sloan, Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.
Lauren Gray, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.
Eve Muirhead, Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 158, Team Percentage: 71.
Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.
Julia Guzieva, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.
Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 14, Points: 28, Percentage: 50.
Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 14, Points: 38, Percentage: 68.
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 216, Team Percentage: 73.
Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.
Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.
Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 80.
Sara McManus, Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.
Team Shots: 68, Team Points: 187, Team Percentage: 73.
Julie Hoegh, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.
Denise Dupont, Shots: 16, Points: 47, Percentage: 73.
Mathilde Halse, Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.
Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 16, Points: 35, Percentage: 55.
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 210, Team Percentage: 82.
Wang Bingyu, Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.
Ma Jingyi, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
Zhou Yan, Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.
Liu Jinli, Shots: 16, Points: 54, Percentage: 84.
Team Shots: 68, Team Points: 174, Team Percentage: 68.
Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.
Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 16, Points: 38, Percentage: 59.
Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 16, Points: 36, Percentage: 56.
Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 120, Team Percentage: 75.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 18, Points: 0, Percentage: 88.
Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 18, Points: 37, Percentage: 51.
Aileen Geving, Shots: 18, Points: 48, Percentage: 67.
Nina Roth, Shots: 18, Points: 35, Percentage: 49.
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 217, Team Percentage: 75.
Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.
Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.
Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 18, Points: 49, Percentage: 68.
Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.