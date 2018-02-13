PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — It was a big day for snow sports at the Pyeongchang Olympics as American snowboarder Chloe Kim took gold with a near-perfect halfpipe run and Austrian Marcel Hirscher won the men's Alpine combined, the first career Olympic gold for one of skiing's greats. There were also some spills, as several skiers crashed out of the event.

Here are some highlights of Day 4 from Associated Press photographers.

___

