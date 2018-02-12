Team Shots: 38, Team Points: 107, Team Percentage: 70.

Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 23, Points: 61, Percentage: 66.

Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 15, Points: 46, Percentage: 77.

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 114, Team Percentage: 73.

Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 15, Points: 35, Percentage: 58.

John Morris, Shots: 24, Points: 79, Percentage: 82.

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 124, Team Percentage: 78.

Jenny Perret, Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

Martin Rios, Shots: 24, Points: 75, Percentage: 78.

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 119, Team Percentage: 76.

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 23, Points: 64, Percentage: 70.