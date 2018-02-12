1. (26) Jamie Anderson, United States, 83.0.
2. (15) Silje Norendal, Norway, 73.91.
3. (9) Jessika Jenson, United States, 72.26.
4. (11) Sina Candrian, Switzerland, 66.35.
5. (13) Yuka Fujimori, Japan, 63.73.
6. (25) Julia Marino, United States, 55.85.
7. (5) Asami Hirono, Japan, 49.8.
8. (20) Laurie Blouin, Canada, 49.16.
9. (16) Reira Iwabuchi, Japan, 48.33.
10. (22) Enni Rukajarvi, Finland, 45.85.
11. (1) Sarka Pancochova, Czech Republic, 43.46.
12. (24) Anna Gasser, Austria, 42.05.
13. (19) Hailey Langland, United States, 41.26.
14. (12) Isabel Derungs, Switzerland, 39.66.
15. (4) Carla Somaini, Switzerland, 36.71.
16. (14) Aimee Fuller, Britain, 34.63.
17. (18) Miyabi Onitsuka, Japan, 33.25.
18. (7) Cheryl Maas, Netherlands, 31.71.
19. (2) Lucile Lefevre, France, 28.35.
20. (8) Sofya Fedorova, OA Russia, 27.53.
21. (21) Zoi Sadowski Synnott, New Zealand, 26.7.
22. (23) Spencer O'Brien, Canada, 26.43.
23. (3) Klaudia Medlova, Slovakia, 26.16.
24. (17) Brooke Voigt, Canada, 24.36.
25. (10) Elena Koenz, Switzerland, 17.28.
NR. (6) Silvia Mittermuller, Germany, DNS.
1. (20) Laurie Blouin, Canada, (49.16; 76.33) 76.33.
2. (22) Enni Rukajarvi, Finland, (45.85; 75.38) 75.38.
3. (19) Hailey Langland, United States, (41.26; 71.8) 71.8.
4. (8) Sofya Fedorova, OA Russia, (27.53; 65.73) 65.73.
5. (10) Elena Koenz, Switzerland, (17.28; 59.0) 59.0.
6. (13) Yuka Fujimori, Japan, (63.73; 48.51) 48.51.
7. (21) Zoi Sadowski Synnott, New Zealand, (26.7; 48.38) 48.38.
8. (15) Silje Norendal, Norway, (73.91; 47.66) 47.66.
9. (24) Anna Gasser, Austria, (42.05; 46.56) 46.56.
10. (14) Aimee Fuller, Britain, (34.63; 41.43) 41.43.
11. (9) Jessika Jenson, United States, (72.26; 41.11) 41.11.
12. (25) Julia Marino, United States, (55.85; 41.05) 41.05.
13. (11) Sina Candrian, Switzerland, (66.35; 39.8) 39.8.
14. (18) Miyabi Onitsuka, Japan, (33.25; 39.55) 39.55.
15. (1) Sarka Pancochova, Czech Republic, (43.46; 39.18) 39.18.
16. (17) Brooke Voigt, Canada, (24.36; 36.61) 36.61.
17. (23) Spencer O'Brien, Canada, (26.43; 36.45) 36.45.
18. (7) Cheryl Maas, Netherlands, (31.71; 35.3) 35.3.
19. (26) Jamie Anderson, United States, (83.0; 34.56) 34.56.
20. (3) Klaudia Medlova, Slovakia, (26.16; 34.0) 34.0.
21. (12) Isabel Derungs, Switzerland, (39.66; 31.98) 31.98.
22. (16) Reira Iwabuchi, Japan, (48.33; 31.06) 31.06.
23. (5) Asami Hirono, Japan, (49.8; 27.26) 27.26.
24. (4) Carla Somaini, Switzerland, (36.71; 23.08) 23.08.
25. (2) Lucile Lefevre, France, (28.35; 17.31) 17.31.
1. Jamie Anderson, United States, (83.0; 34.56) 83.0.
2. Laurie Blouin, Canada, (49.16; 76.33) 76.33.
3. Enni Rukajarvi, Finland, (45.85; 75.38) 75.38.
4. Silje Norendal, Norway, (73.91; 47.66) 73.91.
5. Jessika Jenson, United States, (72.26; 41.11) 72.26.
6. Hailey Langland, United States, (41.26; 71.8) 71.8.
7. Sina Candrian, Switzerland, (66.35; 39.8) 66.35.
8. Sofya Fedorova, OA Russia, (27.53; 65.73) 65.73.
9. Yuka Fujimori, Japan, (63.73; 48.51) 63.73.
10. Elena Koenz, Switzerland, (17.28; 59.0) 59.0.
11. Julia Marino, United States, (55.85; 41.05) 55.85.
12. Asami Hirono, Japan, (49.8; 27.26) 49.8.
13. Zoi Sadowski Synnott, New Zealand, (26.7; 48.38) 48.38.
14. Reira Iwabuchi, Japan, (48.33; 31.06) 48.33.
15. Anna Gasser, Austria, (42.05; 46.56) 46.56.
16. Sarka Pancochova, Czech Republic, (43.46; 39.18) 43.46.
17. Aimee Fuller, Britain, (34.63; 41.43) 41.43.
18. Isabel Derungs, Switzerland, (39.66; 31.98) 39.66.
19. Miyabi Onitsuka, Japan, (33.25; 39.55) 39.55.
20. Carla Somaini, Switzerland, (36.71; 23.08) 36.71.
21. Brooke Voigt, Canada, (24.36; 36.61) 36.61.
22. Spencer O'Brien, Canada, (26.43; 36.45) 36.45.
23. Cheryl Maas, Netherlands, (31.71; 35.3) 35.3.
24. Klaudia Medlova, Slovakia, (26.16; 34.0) 34.0.
25. Lucile Lefevre, France, (28.35; 17.31) 28.35.
MORE