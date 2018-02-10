First Period_1, Switzerland, Alina Muller (Sara Benz), 10:23. 2, Switzerland, Alina Muller, 11:24. 3, Switzerland, Alina Muller, 19:48. Penalties_Alina Muller, Swi (cross-checking), 4:26; Dominique Ruegg, Swi (interference), 12:24.
Second Period_4, Switzerland, Alina Muller, 1:26. 5, Switzerland, Phoebe Staenz (Evelina Raselli), 2:21. 6, Switzerland, Phoebe Staenz (Evelina Raselli), 17:19. Penalties_Choi Yulung, Kor (tripping), 10:27; Laura Benz, Swi (illegal hit), 12:41.
Third Period_7, Switzerland, Lara Stalder, 9:42. 8, Switzerland, Lara Stalder (Alina Muller), 11:48. Penalties_Sabrina Zollinger, Swi (illegal hit), 2:10; Park Ye Eun, Kor (high-sticking), 9:36; Shannon Sigrist, Swi (hooking), 12:39; Kim Selin, Kor (hooking), 15:44.
Shots on Goal_Korea 3-1-4-8. Switzerland 14-18-20-52.
Goalies_Korea, So Jung Shin. Switzerland, Florence Schelling.
Referees_Jessica Leclerc, Finland; Justine Todd, Canada; Dina Allen, United States; Gabrielle Ariano-Lortie, Canada.