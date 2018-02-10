Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 123, Team Percentage: 77.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 16, Points: 46, Percentage: 72.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 24, Points: 77, Percentage: 80.

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 119, Team Percentage: 74.

Wang Rui, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

Ba Dexin, Shots: 24, Points: 66, Percentage: 69.

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 130, Team Percentage: 72.

Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 27, Points: 76, Percentage: 70.

Oona Kauste, Shots: 18, Points: 54, Percentage: 75.

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 133, Team Percentage: 74.

Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 27, Points: 73, Percentage: 68.

Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

Team Shots: 29, Team Points: 64, Team Percentage: 55.

Jenny Perret, Shots: 11, Points: 16, Percentage: 36.

Martin Rios, Shots: 18, Points: 48, Percentage: 67.

Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 93, Team Percentage: 78.

Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 12, Points: 37, Percentage: 77.

John Morris, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

Team Shots: 44, Team Points: 114, Team Percentage: 65.

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 17, Points: 44, Percentage: 65.

Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 27, Points: 70, Percentage: 65.

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 127, Team Percentage: 71.

Lee Kijeong, Shots: 27, Points: 77, Percentage: 71.

Jang Hyeji, Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.

Team Shots: 29, Team Points: 103, Team Percentage: 89.

Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 11, Points: 38, Percentage: 86.

John Morris, Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.

Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 73, Team Percentage: 61.

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 12, Points: 30, Percentage: 63.

Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 18, Points: 43, Percentage: 60.

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 96, Team Percentage: 60.

Lee Kijeong, Shots: 24, Points: 64, Percentage: 67.

Jang Hyeji, Shots: 16, Points: 32, Percentage: 50.

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 118, Team Percentage: 76.

Jenny Perret, Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

Martin Rios, Shots: 23, Points: 68, Percentage: 74.

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 100, Team Percentage: 71.

Wang Rui, Shots: 14, Points: 39, Percentage: 70.

Ba Dexin, Shots: 21, Points: 61, Percentage: 73.

Team Shots: 34, Team Points: 98, Team Percentage: 72.

Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 21, Points: 64, Percentage: 76.

Oona Kauste, Shots: 13, Points: 34, Percentage: 65.

Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 81, Team Percentage: 68.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 12, Points: 26, Percentage: 54.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 79, Team Percentage: 66.

Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 12, Points: 27, Percentage: 56.