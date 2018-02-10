1. Marcus Kleveland, Norway (83.71 32.30), 83.71 (Q).
2. Carlos Garcia Knight, New Zealand (80.10 40.20), 80.10 (Q).
3. Sebastien Toutant, Canada (78.01 45.06), 78.01 (Q).
4. Mons Roisland, Norway (76.50 43.68), 76.50 (Q).
5. Torgeir Bergrem, Norway (45.80 75.45), 75.45 (Q).
6. Niklas Mattsson, Sweden (50.81 73.53), 73.53 (Q).
7. Roope Tonteri, Finland (72.60 38.08), 72.60.
8. Jamie Nicholls, Britain (71.56 36.90), 71.56.
9. Chris Corning, United States (70.85 69.86), 70.85.
10. Peetu Piiroinen, Finland (69.26 43.43), 69.26.
11. Vlad Khadarin, Russia (23.05 64.16), 64.16.
12. Sebbe De Buck, Belgium (59.40 29.58), 59.40.
13. Rene Rinnekangas, Finland (24.86 37.91), 37.91.
14. Sui Michael Schaerer, Switzerland (37.61 27.01), 37.61.
15. Kalle Jarvilehto, Finland (15.56 31.10), 31.10.
16. Moritz Thoenen, Switzerland (19.53 23.55), 23.55.
17. Ryan Stassel, United States (23.50 22.63), 23.50.
NR. Lee Minsik, South Korea, DNS.
NR. Niek Van Der Velden, Netherlands, DNS.
1. (8) Maxence Parrot, Canada (83.45; 87.36) 87.36.
2. (3) Marc McMorris, Canada (83.7; 86.83) 86.83.
3. (5) Redmond Gerard, United States (82.55; 57.11) 82.55.
4. (2) Staale Sandbech, Norway (74.11; 82.13) 82.13.
5. (1) Tyler Nicholson, Canada (17.41; 79.21) 79.21.
6. (4) Seppe Smits, Belgium (78.36; 41.48) 78.36.
7. (17) Clemens Millauer, Austria (75.65; 77.45) 77.45.
8. (14) Yuri Okubo, Japan (24.45; 75.05) 75.05.
9. (12) Jonas Boesiger, Switzerland (18.68; 58.26) 58.26.
10. (11) Billy Morgan, Britain (56.4; 37.55) 56.4.
11. (6) Kyle Mack, United States (45.26; 53.55) 53.55.
12. (9) Matias Schmitt, Argentina (50.86; 20.68) 50.86.
13. (15) Mans Hedberg, Sweden (46.25; DNS) 46.25.
14. (7) Hiroaki Kunitake, Japan (39.45; 43.16) 43.16.
15. (18) Petr Horak, Czech Republic (41.93; 39.05) 41.93.
16. (16) Nicolas Huber, Switzerland (34.25; 36.9) 36.9.
17. (13) Stef Vandeweyer, Belgium (33.75; 21.16) 33.75.
18. (10) Rowan Coultas, Britain (23.2; 23.58) 23.58.
