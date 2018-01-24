PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Past Olympic gold medalists Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, Ted Ligety and Andrew Weibrecht are among the 22 ski racers named to the U.S. Alpine team heading to the Pyeongchang Games.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced the roster on Wednesday.

A couple of familiar faces and repeat medalists who are not on the team because they have retired from competition are Bode Miller and Julia Mancuso.

The U.S. men's team includes David Chodounsky, Tommy Ford, Tim Jitloff, Nolan Kasper and Steven Nyman. The women's roster includes Stacey Cook, Megan McJames, Alice Mckennis, Laurenne Ross, Resi Stiegler and Jackie Wiles.

Advertisement

The Olympics open Feb. 9 in South Korea.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org/