PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won his 12th straight World Cup moguls event and set a record with his 47th career victory.

Kingsbury's win Wednesday night pushed him past Americans Hannah Kearney and Donna Weinbrecht for the record.

The Canadian has already qualified for the Pyeongchang Games, where next month he'll go for one of the few pieces missing from his resume — an Olympic gold medal.

He beat Japan's Sho Endo and Bradley Wilson of the United States, whose third-place finish improves his chances of making the Olympic team.

In the women's event, Perrine Laffont of France picked up her fourth World Cup victory, beating out Americans Jaelin Kauf and Morgan Schild.

It was Kauf's third podium of the season and she had already secured a spot on the Olympic team.