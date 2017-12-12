Whanganui policewoman Diane Limbrey has reopened the record books during a weekend in Hong Kong refeering at the Asian Judo Open.

Limbrey was also there to sit her International Judo Federation (IJF) International A refereeing licence which she passed.

"I become just the 13th New Zealander to gain the grade and only the third female," Limbrey said on return home.

"The last time the grade was achieved by a Kiwi female was 30 years ago in 1987, while only three males have achieved it this century - the last in 2011."

The IJF A referee licence means Limbrey is eligible to be selected to referee at the prestigious Grand Prix and Grand Slam competitions as well as World Championships and the Olympics.