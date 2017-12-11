LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Three more Russian athletes, including an Olympic silver medalist, have filed appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against their sanctions for doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The court said the three are biathlete Olga Zaitseva, who won silver in the women's relay, and cross-country skiers Yulia Chekaleva and Anastasia Dotsenko.

The three were disqualified from the Sochi Olympics and banned from all future games last week by the International Olympic Committee. That followed investigations into doping by Russian athletes and tampering with their drug-test samples during the Sochi Games.

CAS has so far registered 25 appeals brought by Russian athletes against disqualifications from the 2014 Olympics.