LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has registered appeals by 22 Russian athletes against their disqualifications from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for doping.

CAS says the athletes have requested verdicts before the Pyeongchang Games open on Feb. 9.

The appeals were confirmed one day after the International Olympic Committee banned the Russian Olympic committee from sending a team to Pyeongchang.

Instead, an IOC panel will invite some Russian athletes who were never banned for doping and have undergone stricter testing controls since April.

The 22 athletes are also challenging their life bans from the Olympics. They include Sochi gold medalists Alexander Zubkov, Alexander Legkov and Aleksander Tretiakov.