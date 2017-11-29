TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo marked 1,000 days to go until the 2020 Paralympics on Wednesday with a ceremony at the world's tallest tower.

The 634-meter (2,080-feet) Tokyo Sky Tree was lit up in red, blue and green — the three colors of the Paralympic symbol.

"We all have high expectations for the Tokyo Games, and we are 100 percent sure that you can deliver a fantastic games in 2020," International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said in a video message.

Tokyo organizers have been working to ensure accessibility for everyone. In March, the organizing committee published its "Accessibility Guidelines," a summary of recommendations aiming to ensure that all venues, facilities, infrastructure and services provided for the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo are accessible and inclusive for all.

Railway operators are also upgrading facilities with the aim of making Tokyo a city with one of the most accessible public transport networks in the world.

Toyota Motor Corporation recently launched a new taxi designed to provide easy access and comfort to people with a diverse range of needs.

"We are changing the organization now to delivery mode," Parsons said. "So it is fundamental that we keep the focus. The IPC is right behind you as is the entire Paralympic Movement and we will support you every step of the journey."

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.