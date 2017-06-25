PARIS (AP) " French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged hits with tennis players on an outdoor court set up on a Paris bridge to promote the capital's bid for the 2024 Olympics.

Macron visited tennis players practicing on the Alexandre III bridge on Saturday and, at one point, grabbed a racket to play a few points in a suit. Then he took off his jacket and sat on a wheelchair to play para-tennis.

He also went to a floating boxing ring set up on the Seine River. In shirt sleeves, he put on blue gloves and exchanged friendly punches with a young boxer.

Paris is competing against Los Angeles to host the games, and bid organizers have turned some of the city's famous landmarks over to sports during a two-day Olympic festival.