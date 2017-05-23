Russia facing ban from Paralympics for 2018 Games

LONDON (AP) " The International Paralympic Committee says there is a "strong chance" that Russia will be banned from the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang because of the country's doping scandal.

Russia has been suspended from the Paralympic movement since August 2016, ahead of the Rio de Janeiro Games. The IPC says "a number of key criteria still need to be met" by Russia to "right the wrongs" reported by World Anti-Doping Agency investigators last year.

The IPC announced Monday that if the Russian Paralympic Committee "does not meet its obligations in full by early September then there is a strong chance it will not be allowed to enter its athletes" into the 2018 Paralympics.