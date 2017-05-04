IOC vows strengthened cooperation with McLaren, WADA

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) " The International Olympic Committee is vowing strengthened cooperation with Richard McLaren, the investigator who uncovered evidence of state-sponsored doping in Russian sports.

McLaren met this week with IOC President Thomas Bach and World Anti-Doping President Craig Reedie.

McLaren recently expressed frustration at the slow-moving responses of the IOC and WADA, telling German lawmakers he is "increasingly frustrated with what has happened to date."

The IOC said in a news release Tuesday that McLaren and the sports leaders had a frank, productive meeting.

But it said there were no immediate decisions coming on doping cases from the Sochi Olympics that stemmed from the Russian program McLaren uncovered.

The IOC reiterated it would look to sports federations to decide doping cases that affected their sports.

Also, the committee offered no word on Russia's status for the upcoming Winter Olympics, which take place next February.