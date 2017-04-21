Fiji issues $7 note to commemorate Olympic sevens win

SUVA, Fiji (AP) " The government of Fiji is issuing two million $7 banknotes to commemorate the Pacific island nation's Olympic gold medal victory in rugby sevens last year in Rio de Janeiro.

The banknotes, which are legal tender, were released through bank branches on Friday.

A $7 Fijian banknote is worth approximately $3.35.

Fiji's reserve bank will also issue one million 50-cent coins with the image of England-born Ben Ryan, who coached Fiji to its first Olympic gold medal, on one side, and Fiji players hoisting the Olympic trophy on the other.

Announcing the release of the notes and coins on Friday, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said Fiji's gold medal success showed that despite its small size, it could compete with the best in the world.

Ryan, who no longer is the Fijian sevens coach, posted a photo on Twitter of the coin with his image showing, and tweeted: "Fiji's new 50c Coin - what a journey I've had."

Ryan also tweeted a photo of the $7 note, adding "just shows you how much the Fijian people care and value its rugby. Awesome."