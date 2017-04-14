6:21pm Sat 15 April
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Qatar laboratory cleared to resume anti-doping tests

MONTREAL (AP) " Qatar's anti-doping laboratory has been cleared to resume working after a five-month suspension for unspecified work failures.

The World Anti-Doping Agency's director general, Olivier Niggli, says in a statement: "We are confident that the laboratory has corrected its deficiencies."

WADA shut down the laboratory's blood and urine testing operations last November.

The lab returns to work three weeks before Doha hosts the opening Diamond League meeting of the athletics season.

Doha's clearance leaves six WADA-accredited labs worldwide shut down.

They are: Bogota, Colombia; Almaty, Kazakhstan; Mexico City; Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid; Bloemfontein, South Africa.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 15 Apr 2017 18:21:17 Processing Time: 405ms