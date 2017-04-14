IOC commits to 2024 Olympic meeting in flood-hit Peru

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) " The International Olympic Committee says it still plans to hold its annual meeting in Lima despite the devastating recent floods in Peru.

The 2024 Olympic hosting vote between Los Angeles and Paris is set for Sept. 13, the opening day of the IOC Session.

Peru's suitability for the week-long Olympic meetings was questioned in ongoing fallout from heavy rains and mudslides last month.

The IOC says the Peruvian government confirmed Thursday its preparations "are going ahead as planned."

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski says hosting the Olympic meetings "send a vital message to the world and to Peru that we are ready to welcome the world after the emergency situation."

Last week, a $600,000 donation to flood recovery work was made by the IOC and Pan American Sports Organization.