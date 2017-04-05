Olympic bodies donate $600,000 to Peru for flood relief work

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) " The International Olympic Committee says a $600,000 donation is being made to help relief work in Peru after devastating floods and mudslides.

The IOC says Peru's state president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, was informed Tuesday in person by the country's IOC member, Ivan Dibos.

Peru's capital Lima is set to host IOC meetings including the annual Session in September, which should choose the host city for the 2024 Olympics. Los Angeles and Paris are the two candidates.

Lima has also been affected by El Nino storms last month caused by warming of the Pacific Ocean surface waters.

The money is donated jointly by the IOC, Olympic Solidarity fund and the Pan-American Sports Organization.