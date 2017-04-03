Temengil elected 1st female VP in Oceania Olympic movement

NADI, Fiji (AP) " Baklai Temengil of Palau has become the first woman to be elected as vice president of the Oceania National Olympic Committees.

Temengil was elected after two rounds of voting at the ONOC general assembly over the weekend, beating Mike Stanley of New Zealand and Antoine Boudier of Vanuatu to replace Barry Maister as vice president of the 18-member regional organization.

Robin Mitchell was confirmed as ONOC president for a third four-year term.