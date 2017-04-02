Russian deputy PM slams 'dishonest' Paralympic boss

MOSCOW (AP) " Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko has accused the head of the International Paralympic Committee of being "completely dishonest" on doping issues.

The IPC barred the entire Russian team from the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro after World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren accused Russia of a state-backed doping program, including in disability sport.

Mutko tells Russian agency R-Sport that IPC head Philip Craven is "someone who's completely dishonest on these issues." Mutko also accused him of "craftiness" in imposing a blanket ban, and said the IPC hadn't adequately explained why most Russian Paralympians shouldn't be allowed to compete.

Russia remains banned, though talks are continuing about anti-doping reforms which could allow Russia to compete at the Winter Paralympics in South Korea next year.