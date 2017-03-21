7:10am Tue 21 March
Suspended Russian anti-doping agency gets new acting CEO

MOSCOW (AP) " The Russian anti-doping agency, which remains suspended over an alleged cover-up, has named a new acting CEO.

The agency known as RUSADA says on its website that Tatyana Chirkina has taken charge temporarily.

Russian media reported Chirkina was previously the organization's chief accountant, and her appointment will last only until a candidate for the permanent position is found.

RUSADA did not respond to a request for comment.

Chirkina succeeds Anna Antseliovich, who became acting CEO in December 2015, shortly after its suspension began, and left this month.

RUSADA was suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency over allegations its staff concealed drug use by Russian athletes. The British agency is handling drug test sample collection in Russia for now.

