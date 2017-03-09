2:58pm Thu 9 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Anti-doping leaders explore complete ban on corticosteroids

LONDON (AP) " The World Anti-Doping Agency says it is exploring a complete ban on corticosteroids.

Corticosteroids, which are used in anti-inflammatory medicines to treat a range of conditions, are allowed out of competition by athletes and permitted in competition by obtaining a therapeutic use exemption.

At the Tackling Doping in Sport conference in London, WADA director general Olivier Niggli said the status quo was an "unsatisfactory situation" and a group of experts will now look into whether corticosteroids are being abused.

The U.K. Anti-Doping Agency wants corticosteroids to be outlawed.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead says "there is always the risk that when a substance isn't banned" that someone "is trying to gain advantage."

Bradley Wiggins, the 2012 Tour de France winner, faced questions last year after the Fancy Bears hacking group showed he had medically approved corticosteroid injections to prevent hay fever.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 09 Mar 2017 14:58:00 Processing Time: 441ms