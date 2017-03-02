Stoss re-elected as Austrian Olympic Committee president

VIENNA (AP) " Karl Stoss is set to remain president of the Austrian Olympic Committee for four more years after being re-elected for a third term at a general assembly on Wednesday.

Winning the election without a rival candidate, Stoss says he aims "to further improve the frame conditions for our top athletes and coaches."

Stoss took over in 2009 from Leo Wallner, who resigned over alleged financial wrongdoing concerning Salzburg's failed bid to host the 2014 Winter Olympics.

One of the AOC's main topics in 2017 is the evaluation of a feasibility study into a possible Innsbruck bid for the 2026 Games. Innsbruck has hosted the Winter Games twice, in 1964 and 1976. Since then, Austria had several failed bids, most recently with Salzburg for the 2014 Games.