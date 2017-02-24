Wang, Liu win ice dancing gold medal at Asian Winter Games

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) " Skating to "New York, New York," Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu held onto their lead from the short dance to win the gold medal in ice dancing at the Asian Winter Games.

The Chinese pair combined intricate step sequences and powerful lifts to receive 98.26 points in the free dance Friday for a combined total of 164.28.

"This is our first Asian Winter Games and to win the gold in our debut at the tournament is very satisfying," Liu said. "Our coach in the U.S. has taught us so much " not least of which the importance of enjoying skating " and we were able to express that today."

Chris Reed and Kana Muramoto of Japan were second with 159.14 points and Chinese pair Chen Hong and Zhao Yan took bronze with 142.42 points.

Wang and Liu were seventh at last week's Four Continents in Gangneung, South Korea.

Elsewhere at the Asian Games, a fine-tuning exercise for athletes preparing for the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea next February, Yuki Kobayashi won her third gold medal when she helped Japan win the women's 4x5-kilometer relay in cross-country skiing.

The team of Kobayashi, Hikari Miyazaki, Kozue Takizawa and Chisa Obayashi clocked a total time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16.6 seconds.

China was second with a time of 1:08:41.4, and South Korea was third in 1:09:13.3.

Kobayashi, who won the 5K classical and 10K free earlier in the week, posted the fastest time of 15:51.6 in the third leg.

Akira Lenting, the men's 10-kilometer classical winner, led Japan to gold in the men's 4x7.5-kilomter relay in 1:27:30.3. The Japanese relay beat Kazakhstan by 19.1 seconds.

Japan also won gold in the biathlon and moguls. Mikito Tachizaki won the men's biathlon 12.5-kilometer pursuit in 38 minutes, 47.2 seconds, followed by Kazakhstan's Yan Savitskiy in 38:53.0 and South Korea's Kim Yong-gyu.

Ikuma Horishima won the dual moguls, beating compatriot Daichi Hara in the final.

Yuliya Galysheva of Kazakhstan beat Japan's Arisa Murata to win the women's dual moguls gold.

The men's curling title went to China, which beat Japan 11-4 with two ends to spare.

This story has been corrected to show that Wang and Liu's winning combined score was 164.28, not 162.28.