David Douillet running for French Olympic committee top job

PARIS (AP) " Former Olympic judo champion David Douillet will run for the French Olympic committee presidency later this year.
Douillet, a gold medalist at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics and a four-time world champion, told L'Equipe newspaper that he will challenge current president Denis Masseglia in the May election.
After retiring, Douillet embraced a political career and was briefly sports minister under former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.
Douillet, who is a lawmaker in the French parliament with right-wing party Les Republicains, said he believes his candidacy won't damage France's chances in the race for the 2024 Olympics, where Paris is competing against Los Angeles and Budapest.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings