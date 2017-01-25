Gemma Flynn changes her name on marriage to Richie McCaw

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Before she met him, Gemma Flynn's name was known because of her Black Sticks fame.



But it appears the midfielder has taken the traditional approach and officially changed her name to her new husband Richie McCaw's.



In her first public appearance, or work commitment, since her nuptials, the hockey star has joined other Bay of Plenty personalities as the faces of a tourism campaign called No Place Like Home.



In all the promotional material released, including a press release and photo captions, she is referred to as Gemma McCaw, although her Instagram and Facebook profiles are still under her maiden name.



The McCaws married on January 14 at The Olive Grove in Wanaka.



Gemma McCaw, a former Tauranga Girls' College student who has competed at three Olympics and two Commonwealth Games, features in the campaign with Olympian silver medallist Luuka Jones, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, and musicians Ria Hall and Tiki Taane.



Her parents still live in Tauranga, but she has been based in Christchurch with her now-husband since 2014. She said she missed the laid-back atmosphere of the region.



"You come here and you just feel good. It's that relaxed atmosphere, and the friendliness of the community and the culture.



"We're so lucky with the layout of the land and the variety of activities you can do - you can be surfing or swimming one day, then hiking through the bush in the Kaimais the next.

It's so accessible for all ages and there really is something for everyone."



The friendliness of residents was another plus, McCaw said.



"You can go for a run up the Mount and people are so friendly, saying 'Good morning' or 'Good afternoon'. When I'm away, I miss that - everyone has a really positive outlook on life and there is a really relaxed vibe."



A must-do when she was back home was heading up or around Mauao.



"I love going over to the Mount for a run - up or around - but getting to the top and seeing that beautiful view. There is nothing like it. That view is one-of-a-kind."



Tourism Bay of Plenty's Kath Low said the campaign was designed to get residents out and about in their own backyard, by exploring opportunities the region had to offer and sharing experiences and unique "hotspots" in the Bay.

- Additional reporting by Herald staff