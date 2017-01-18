LA2024 committee proposes venues for 3 more Olympic sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) " The committee seeking to land the 2024 Summer Olympics for Los Angeles would stage archery at a new football stadium, mountain biking in a regional park and modern pentathlon at a stadium, with all three locations away from the downtown core.

LA2024 announced on Tuesday its proposed locations for the three sports in completing a list of existing, planned or temporary venues for the Games. The committee has stressed the city's bid doesn't require any permanent venue construction.

Archery would be held in the new football stadium in Inglewood, 12 miles from downtown Los Angeles. The stadium is currently under construction and set to open in 2019. It will be the home of the NFL's Chargers and Rams. It would also be the site of the opening and closing ceremonies, with gymnastics across the street at the Forum.

Mountain biking would be hosted at Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park in suburban San Dimas, 30 miles from downtown. The venue would be upgraded and allow for future World Cup races to be held there.

Modern pentathlon would be at StubHub Center in Carson, 17 miles from downtown, with all five of the sport's disciplines held within a single stadium. StubHub is the proposed venue for rugby during the first week of the games, and modern pentathlon would be held the second week.