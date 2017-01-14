Russian weightlifter fails retest of Olympic doping sample

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) " Russian weightlifter Khadzhimurat Akkayev has failed a retest of his doping sample from the 2012 Olympics.

The International Weightlifting Federation says Akkayev's sample, taken shortly before the London Games, was found to contain the banned steroid turinabol, and a disciplinary case was underway.

Akkayev pulled out of the 2012 Olympics, citing an injury, before he was due to compete in the 105-kilogram class.

The Russian has previously been stripped of his 94kg bronze from the 2008 Olympics for a separate doping offense, though he remains the 94kg silver medalist from the 2004 Games.

More than 100 athletes from various sports have tested positive during International Olympic Committee retests from the 2008 and 2012 Games, including dozens of the world's top weightlifters.