Nadzeya Ostapchuk stripped of another Olympic medal

Dame Valerie Adams' disgraced former shot put rival Nadzeya Ostapchuk has been stripped of another Olympic medal.

The Belarusian has been stripped of her bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"Re-analysis of Ostapchuk's samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol) and tamoxifen," an IOC statement said.

Adams claimed her first Olympic gold at the event with Natallia Mikhnevich of Belarus, finishing second followed by compatriot Ostapchuk. Mikhnevich was last year stripped of her silver medal after re-testing showed a positive test for the prohibited substances methandienone and stanozolol.

Four years later Ostapchuk won gold in London, only to test positive for anabolic steroids days after competition with Adams being upgraded to the gold medal.

In between the two failed tests at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, Ostapchuk defeated Adams at the World Indoor Championships in 2010.

The 2008 failed drug test is the third for Ostapchuk who also was disqualified of her 2005 world title following a positive test in 2013.

In 2013, Adams said she will never forgive Ostapchuk who denied her the chance to stand on the podium in London and receive the gold medal.

"I was quite sad and depressed,'' the Adams said.

"A lot of emotions went through me but I think one thing is I never forgave her and I never will.

"She's tainted the sport, she's tainted our event and it's something she shouldn't have done.

"The worst thing about it for me was she took the moment away. That's probably what hurts the most.''

As it stands Adams is the only medal winner from the 2008 event and the only original medal winner from the 2012 event after London bronze medallist Yevgeniya Kolodko also failed a drug test and was stripped of her medal.

2008 Olympic women's shot put results

Gold - Valerie Adams (New Zealand)

Silver - vacant

Bronze - vacant

2012 Olympic women's shot put results

Gold - Valerie Adams (New Zealand)

Silver - vacant

Bronze - Gong Lijiao (China)

