Shotput champ Valerie Adams made Dame in NZ honors

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Two-time Olympic women's shotput champion Valerie Adams has received one of New Zealand's highest civil honors in Saturday's annual New Year's Honors List.

The 32-year-old, who won gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games and 2012 London Olympics, along with silver in Rio de Janiero this year, becomes Dame Valerie Adams.

Adams joked that she would expect her brother Steven, a rising basketball star with the Oklahoma Thunder in the NBA, to address her as Dame Valerie next time they spoke. Steven is the youngest of Adams' 17 siblings.

"I know I'll be asked how this honor compares to winning an Olympic gold medal," Adams said. "You can't really compare this with anything else. It's not about me as an athlete with big muscles, but it's the value of the person on and off the field."