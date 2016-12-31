Cycling: Olympian Aaron Gate is coach's pick for men's elite road race title

By Shane Hurndell - Hawkes Bay Today

AUCKLAND Olympian Aaron Gate will win the national men's elite road race cycling title in Hawke's Bay next week.

That's the prediction from prominent Hawke's Bay coach Ivar Hopman seven days out from the start of the Big Save Elite Road Nationals which will end with the 180km elite men's and under-23 men's races in Napier tomorrow week.

However before you consider making some hefty bets 26-year-old Gate's way it might pay to remember Hopman didn't get any of his top three predictions right last January. But as was the case then, Hopman boasts some decent ammunition to back up his predictions.

"Aaron had a strong Olympic Games campaign, he won the Tour of Southland last month and he will want to prove he is on form before taking up his new Pro Tour contract with Irish team Aqua Blue," Hopman said.

Another Aucklander, 23-year-old James Oram, is Hopman's prediction for second place. The 2011 world junior time trial champion represented One Pro Cycling on the World Tour this year.

Cantabrian Alex Frame, 23, will complete the podium according to Hopman. Frame raced for the JLT-Condor team this year.

"Alex missed Olympic Games selection and has been riding strongly to prove a point. He could be a dark horse for the title."

Hopman stressed two-time Olympic rowing champion Hamish Bond's chances of finishing among the top four shouldn't be discounted.

"Hamish might not have the bunch skill but he will have the strength."



Some pundits may be surprised Hopman hasn't mentioned defending champion Jason Christie of Ashburton, World Tour rider George Bennett, time trial specialist Sam Bewley or Timaru's Shane Archbold.

"It's a little bit early for these boys who are all on the World Tour and have to be peaking in May, not January. George has recently had a bout of glandular fever too," Hopman explained.

Bennett's title hopes last January vanished with mechanical issues on the climb.

Forty five riders will chase the elite men's title and another 40 the under-23 title.

A rider from Hopman's stable and Hawke's Bay's multiple world track champion Regan Gough is Hopman's tip for the under-23 title.

"Regan has been doing very well. He had a good Olympic campaign and a good Tour of Southland. He has also qualified for next year's world track championships and will be looking for a good rehearsal before a six-day tour in Berlin in the middle of January."

Waikato's Ryan Christensen and Sam Dobbs will also feature on the under-23 podium according to Hopman.

"Ryan has been coming back well during the last three months after an injury-forced spell and Sam has been showing some form."

The start and finish area for the elite men's course is on Marina Parade in Napier and urban and rural laps will be used. The race will start with a neutralised 7km ride out of the city and will start near Tamatea. Riders will complete two laps of the rural circuit and 7.5 laps of the city circuit.

The city circuit is technical, includes a number of fast and technical descents and in some cases requires riders to move to the right hand (wrong) side of the road. Riders then complete a flat circuit of 13km when they come off Napier Hill for the last time. There will be King of the Mountain and Sprint Primes with cash prizes and jerseys for the winners.

Rural Leg: Riders start through the Prebensen Dr/Orotu Dr roundabout and turn right at the Puketitiri/Church roads roundabout. They then turn left at the Puketitiri/Puketapu intersection, right at Puketapu Pub into Dartmoor Rd which flows into Apley Rd. At the top of Apley Rd they turn right into Puketitiri Rd.

At Seafield Rd riders will complete another lap and at the end of Seafield Rd turn right into Hill Rd. At the T-intersection they turn right on to SH2 and head south back to Napier.

Once past the airport they will turn in towards Napier Hill through the Humber St and West Quay roundabout before tackling the city circuit.

City Circuit: Riders continue around the hill (south) through two more roundabouts. Once in Carlyle St they turn left into Chaucer Rd then left into Spencer Rd and up the hill. At the top of the hill they go around the roundabout and right into Napier Tce. They turn left into Burlington Rd and straight into Milton Rd. At the bottom of Milton Rd they turn right on the wrong side of the road and remain on the right before turning right into Shakespeare Rd (Feed Station). Riders continue up and at the intersection turn right still on Shakespeare Rd.

Following a fast descent they turn left into Browning St and turn left at the roundabout on to Marine Parade and pass the start/finish line. They continue past the port and turn left into Battery Rd. Another left is taken at the T-intersection of Battery Rd/Bridge St.

Last Flat Lap (13km): Turn left at the bottom of Milton Rd, left at the T-intersection Battery Rd/Bridge St and right at the Pandora roundabout. They go straight through the Humber St and West Quay roundabout. They turn left at the SHW2B Junction and head south. They turn left at the Prebensen Dr roundabout and straight through the Severn St and Ford Rd roundabout.

Riders turn left at the Thackeray Rd (SHW2) roundabout and go straight through the Pandora roundabout before turning right into Battery Rd. They continue down Battery Rd before turning right on to Breakwater Rd (SH50) and the finish line.

Spectators: There are two official viewing areas. Fans are encouraged to watch the riders climb the Hospital Hill near the Botanical Gardens or at the start/finish line on Marine Parade.