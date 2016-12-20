Patrick Hickey back in Ireland, 4 months after Rio arrest

DUBLIN (AP) " Olympic official Patrick Hickey is back in Ireland, four months after being arrested in Brazil during the Rio de Janeiro Games on ticket scalping charges.

Hickey, who returned to Dublin on Sunday night, says he "will do everything possible to clear my name."

The 71-year-old Hickey was allowed to leave Brazil to receive medical treatment. The Association of National Olympic Committees loaned Hickey the $430,000 in bail money so he could be released from legal custody in Brazil.

In a statement, Hickey says the past few months have been "extremely traumatic" and "I am totally innocent of all charges against me."

Hickey has temporarily stepped down from all of his Olympic positions. He was president of the European Olympic Committees, head of Ireland's Olympic Committee, a member of the International Olympic Committee, and vice president of ANOC.