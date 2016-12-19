2018 Olympic host South Korea takes 4 golds at test event

Host South Korea has won four golds at the ISU Short Track World Cup test event for 2018 Olympic host Pyeonchang.

Local favorite Choi Min-jeong won the women's 500 meters final on Sunday at the newly constructed Gangneung Ice Arena.

One day earlier, Lee Jung-soo and Shim Suk-hee both won gold at the men's and women's 1,500 races.

South Korea is a powerhouse in the sport and managed a fourth success in the 3,000 women's relay final.

On Saturday, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev of Kazakhstan and Elise Christie of Great Britain won gold in the respective men and women's 1000 finals.

The arena will host the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in January.