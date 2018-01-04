The oiled Tongan flagbearer Pita Taufatofua's quest to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics has seen him training on roller skis rather than in the snow.

Taufatofua became a hit at the Rio Olympics when he carried the flag oiled up and shirtless. He competed in taekwondo at the event but failed to progress through the first round.

Now, in his quest to qualify for this year's Winter Olympics in cross-country skiing, the Wall Street Journal has reported the Brisbane-based Tongan has had to learn the sport from scratch.

And For My Next Trick 😅 @tongaskiteam

A post shared by Pita Taufatofua (Pita T) (@pita_tofua) on

"Taufatofua's road to the Winter Olympics didn't keep him in the snow for long", the wall Street Jounral wrote. "After competing in the sprint event at the world championships last year in Finland—"I didn't come last!"—he returned to the Southern Hemisphere deeply proud of finishing in 153th place of 156 skiers. "I was one second off beating India," he said. "That's a billion people." But there was no snow back home in Brisbane, Australia, and he couldn't regularly drive 30 hours and sleep in his car to hit the nearest ski mountains. His training consisted of beach workouts and roller-skiing for several hours a day in the sunshine and without a shirt.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Since arriving in Germany things haven’t exactly gone to Plan. First there was no snow so we made do on roller skis. But then it’s been raining most of the week making roller skiing dangerous on the slippery roads. We learnt a completely new technique called classic which I will be racing in this week( after 2 days of practice) and on day two the roller skis broke mid session leaving me with a face full of gravel and bent wheels. Our competition fund ran dry and with the last of the funds we booked a ticket to Colombia in the hope of getting some much needed race points. I was then told that I would do my first long distance event , despite training all year for a short sprint. My body is over 40lbs heavier then most of the other skiers. ( they need more taro) And to throw a a spanner into it all the race in Colombia has been moved from just above sea level to 2600m above sea level, a height people can get altitude sickness from let alone racing a distance event in. But like most things I find it amusing :) Who said it was going to be easy? - #IfTheyCantFindMeIveStoppedMidRaceAtaCafe - - @tongaskiteam @atomicnordic @fischersports_nordic @fiscrosscountry @madshus1906 @onewaysport

A post shared by Pita Taufatofua (Pita T) (@pita_tofua) on

"I destroyed myself on those things," he said. "I think they're made by the devil."

Taufatofua announced his hopes of entering the Winter Olympics in 2016, telling the Olympic Channel of his plans.

"I'm going to be taking my Olympic dream one step further," he said.

"First I have to qualify but my goal is to let people see that if I can do it, they can do it."

Taufatofua failed to advance past the first round of the taekwondo in Rio.

The Winter Olympics will be held in the South Korea's Pyeongchang in February .

Related articles:

Internet frenzy: Tonga flag bearer stars

6 Aug, 2016 4:33pm
Quick Read

US hosts go ga-ga over Tongan hunk

10 Aug, 2016 1:11am
3 minutes to read

The oiled-up Tongan athlete who became internet sensation is single

10 Aug, 2016 11:16am
4 minutes to read

Kiwi loses opening taekwondo bout

18 Aug, 2016 1:16am
Quick Read