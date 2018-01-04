The oiled Tongan flagbearer Pita Taufatofua's quest to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics has seen him training on roller skis rather than in the snow.

Taufatofua became a hit at the Rio Olympics when he carried the flag oiled up and shirtless. He competed in taekwondo at the event but failed to progress through the first round.

Now, in his quest to qualify for this year's Winter Olympics in cross-country skiing, the Wall Street Journal has reported the Brisbane-based Tongan has had to learn the sport from scratch.

"Taufatofua's road to the Winter Olympics didn't keep him in the snow for long", the wall Street Jounral wrote. "After competing in the sprint event at the world championships last year in Finland—"I didn't come last!"—he returned to the Southern Hemisphere deeply proud of finishing in 153th place of 156 skiers. "I was one second off beating India," he said. "That's a billion people." But there was no snow back home in Brisbane, Australia, and he couldn't regularly drive 30 hours and sleep in his car to hit the nearest ski mountains. His training consisted of beach workouts and roller-skiing for several hours a day in the sunshine and without a shirt.

"I destroyed myself on those things," he said. "I think they're made by the devil."

Taufatofua announced his hopes of entering the Winter Olympics in 2016, telling the Olympic Channel of his plans.

"I'm going to be taking my Olympic dream one step further," he said.

"First I have to qualify but my goal is to let people see that if I can do it, they can do it."

Taufatofua failed to advance past the first round of the taekwondo in Rio.

The Winter Olympics will be held in the South Korea's Pyeongchang in February .