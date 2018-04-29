A man remains missing today after his car was found empty in the swollen Tairua River.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry said the 72-year-old was reported missing at 5.30pm yesterday after leaving a friend's house.

His car was found empty off Hikuai School Rd, west of the Coromandel Forest Park, half an hour later.

A search was carried out along the banks of the river but was suspended due to darkness.

Cherry said search and rescue teams, along with the police Eagle helicopter, will resume their search again this morning.