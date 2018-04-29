Ngongotaha resident John Healey says his home is his worst nightmare.

"This is bloody terrible. I never thought it would be anywhere near this bad," the Oakland Pl resident told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning.

"It's your worst nightmare you see this on TV and think those poor buggers but you don't expect it to happen to you."

Ngongotaha residents evacuated in yesterday's flood are back in their homes this morning and are starting the massive clean up after a State of Emergency was declared there yesterday afternoon.

The water levels have receded with no visible pools of flood water this morning in the neighbourhood between central Ngongotaha and the Agrodrome.

Flooding on Pioneer Rd on Sunday. Photo/Ben Fraser

Stunned neighbours have begun to sweep debris from their properties but water level lines on the outside of homes show just how high the floods rose.

The flood saw water entering about 30 properties, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate, including 32 visitors and staff at the Agrodome.

Today Ngongotaha Primary School, Lake Rerewhakaaitu School and Te Wananga o Aotearoa on Lake Rd are closed.

Flooding on Pioneer Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser

At the Parry family home on Mohi Cres in Ngongotaha the carpet is still soaked and a line on the carpet shows the foot of water that poured through the property.

Their son had quickly put family photos and electronics on top of the dining table before they evacuated yesterday.

"Everything is just soaked," they said.

Western Rd resident Rebecca Brake said she was one of the lucky ones as her house was unscathed, but it was a different story for her sister.

"We were at my sisters house a couple of doors down at a birthday party. We left and 10 minutes later they sent a photo and there was a river running through the house. We had a look around and Pioneer Rd was like a river."

Brake said her sister and others from the birthday party were rescued by the duck tours boat.

About 15 people stayed with Brake overnight, including strangers.

"We were trying to invite everyone in who looked like they didn't have a home. We had civil defence and fire coming to our door asking if we wanted to evacuate. They kept coming and doing head counts to make sure everyone was accounted for."

Meanwhile, Paradise Valley farmer Neil Heather, who is 4km from Ngongotaha, saved a neighbour clinging to a tree during yesterday's floods but they then had to be rescued from the top his tractor.

"I wasn't just going for a leisurely drive, the neighbour was stuck up a tree at his place and I went to help him.

"The river just came up about 1m in only 10 minutes."

The engine on Heather's tractor was flooded and came to a stop, with the neighbour on board, they climbed onto the roof and waited for another neighbour to come and get them.

"Luckily there's a lot of neighbours there to help."

His neighbour had been swept away by the rising water and Heather said he was lucky to be able to grab the tree.

"A metre of water has gone through their house, it's rooted.

"It's absolutely a disaster for them."

This morning Heather said the river had gone down quite a lot.

"I still can't access my property, so I'm having to go up through a neighbour's property to check on my stock and make sure they're okay.

"It's going to be a lot of work clearing out the neighbours place, there's mud through the entire thing."

The Rotorua Lakes Council said this morning on its Facebook page bus services were running but there could be some disruption around Ngongataha due to flooding in Western Road area. The post said to call (0800) 4 BAYBUS for specifics.

The council is currently gathering updated information about closed roads and slips and was to put out an updated statement this morning. It will include information for residents keen to help or make donations.

There were no evacuees at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre this morning as most had stayed with families an friends. The events centre has been set up as the emergency hub.

MetService lead meteorologist Mark Todd said this morning the heavy rain was over for the Bay of Plenty.

"The worst of the heavy rain is definitely over. There are still some showers around, but these will be nothing like what happened during the weekend."

During the 12 hours to 4am parts of Bay of Plenty recorded 25-30mm of rain.

The heaviest rain fell yesterday morning, with 81mm recorded at Rotorua Airport between 7am and 11am.

NIWA said Rotorua had its wettest hour since records began 54 years ago, with 51.8mm of rain falling between 10-11am yesterday.

Residents in Ngongotaha were evacuated from:

- Oakland Pl

- Western Rd

- Brookdale Dr

- Streamdale Pl

- Pioneer Rd