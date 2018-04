One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a truck near Masterton.

Police were called to the crash scene on Castlepoint Road at 2.30am this morning.

The car's driver died at the scene.

Castlepoint Road is closed and diversions are in place on Stronvar Road and Te Parae Road.

The police serious crash unit is investigating.

The latest crash takes this year's road toll to 133. This time last year the total was 124.