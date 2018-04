A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a bull in a paddock.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to Tauhoa at 12.53pm on Sunday to assist a man in his 60s who was attacked by the bull.

"The patient was chased by the bull before being thrown into the air by the bull's head. The patient then landed on his head, suffering a neck injury.

"He was flown to North Shore Hospital in a serious condition," a spokesman said.