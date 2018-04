A ute is blocking a lane in Dannevirke after a three-vehicle crash.

A police spokeswoman said a car went through a stop sign and collided with another car and a ute on State Highway 2.

The ute had sustained minor damage and is blocking one lane at the intersection of High St and Allardice St.

The crash occurred around 1.46pm.

Advertisement

The spokeswoman had no information on injuries except there were "three children in one car who appeared to be quite shaken up".