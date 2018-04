Rising flood waters are beginning to lap over the road in the Karangahake Gorge.

A passing motorist said the river was higher than he had ever seen and that police were at the end of State Highway 2 ready to close the road to traffic.

A police media spokeswoman said a police unit is at the gorge directing traffic but she did not believe the road was closed at this stage.

More information has been sought from the New Zealand Transport Agency.