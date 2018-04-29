Police have arrested three people following a robbery in Taupo this morning.

Three men armed with crowbars robbed a dairy on Rifle Range Rd in Taupo about 8am today, taking cash and cigarettes.

The group left the scene in a Subaru vehicle, believed to be stolen.

The same vehicle was spotted by police on State Highway 5 near Waiotapu about 8.30am.

The vehicle initially failed to stop for police but came to a stop after being spiked on Tumunui Rd where all three occupants of the vehicle were arrested, a police statement said.

The men, 27, 30 and 37 years of age, are likely to face numerous driving and robbery charges.