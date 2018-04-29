The police dive squad search has completed its search of the Whanganui River for clues in the James Butler homicide investigation.

On Friday the National Dive Squad searched the river as police carried out further forensic examinations in the hope of finding discarded weapons.

A spokeswoman said police could not comment on the outcome of the river search "for operational reasons".

Butler, aged 53, was found dead at a Wikitoria Rd property on Sunday, April 22. Another man in his 50s was found seriously injured at the property and taken to Whanganui Hospital.

Last week police said Butler's death was not the result of a random attack and the people involved in the incident were known to each other.

Anyone who may have information which could assist in this investigation is asked to contact police.

Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.